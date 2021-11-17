Jayaraj's 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram' selected in ICFT UNESCO

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2021 08:16 AM IST Updated: November 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST

Malayalam movie 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram' has been selected to compete in the ICFT UNESCO.

The International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) is the UNESCO advisory body on all matters concerned with film, television and new media. It consists of a special prize consisting of the UNESCO Gandhi medal awarded to a film reflecting reflecting the ideas like tolerance, intercultural dialogue, and culture of peace.

Directed by Jayaraj, the film was earlier selected for IFFI and IFFK.

IFFI collaborates with ICFT Paris, to present the UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The UNESCO issued commemorative medal in 1994, marking the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

