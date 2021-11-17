JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020: Jayasurya, Navya Nair win best actor

The 11th edition of the JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020 were announced recently and Jayasurya and Navya Nair were declared as the best actors.

While Jayasurya got the best actor award for his performance in the film Sunny, Navya Nair bagged the award for Oruthee.

Meanwhile, two films Ennivar directed by Siddharth Siva and Disha by VV Jose shared the best film honours.

Ennivar also fetched Sidharth Siva the best director award.

M Jayachandran won the honour for best background score for Sufiyum Sujathayum and Gopi Sundar won the best music director award for the film Oruthee.

The best singers awards were bagged by Vijay Yesudas and Sithara Balakrishnan for the film Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaaryam.

Madhu Neelakandan secured an award for the best cinematographer, for his work in the 2021 film Sunny. For the same film, Shameer Mohammad was awarded the best editor.

The best screenwriting award was presented to the Siddique Paravoor for the 2019 film Thahira.

The best lyricist award was secured by Anvar Ali for the film Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaaryam. Ranganath Ravi won the best sound design award for the film Varthamaanam.

Best debutant actor award was secured by Akshay for Disha while Thahira got the best debutant actress for playing the titular role in the film Thahira.

Vishnu Erumeli won the best art direction award for the film Kanthi. Sameera Saneesh got the best costume for the films Sufiyum Sujathayum and Oruthi.

Krishnashree MJ secured the best child artiste award for the film Kanthi while the Best children’s film award was bagged by Krithi directed by Suresh U.

The best make-up award went for Lal Karamana for the film Orilathanalil and Kanthi. Sreesharan Kani got special jury mention for the film Orilathanalil.

A three-member jury comprising filmmaker R Sharath, screenwriter Vinu Abraham and foundation secretary Arun Mohan announced the awards. The awards carry a purse, statuette and a citation.