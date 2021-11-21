Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' all set for huge release

IANS
Published: November 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Image Credit : IANS

Hyderabad:Popular Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' is prepping for a huge release. The makers, who have scheduled the release of 'Akhanda' for December 2, have initiated all the pre-release formalities.

Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the movie 'Akhanda' underwent censorship formalities. The Censor Board has certified 'Akhanda' with U/A. With this certification, the makers are all set for the release of 'Akhanda' as per the scheduled date.

'Akhanda' stars Balakrishna in the role of 'Aghora', who fights evil. It is expected that Balakrishna's acting and performances in high-octane sequences are to make his fans go gaga. Actress Pragya Jaiswal is to play a cop in the movie.

As 'Akhanda' marks the third-time collaboration for Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, the expectations are rife. S.S. Thaman has composed the music for this commercial drama.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing 'Akhanda' under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor.

 

