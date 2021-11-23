Priyanka, Nick heading for divorce? Mother Madhu Chopra breaks silence

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are in news all for the wrong reasons. It all began with PC removing her marital last name Jonas from her social media handles. For the unversed, PC, who went by Priyanka Chopra Jonas since getting married to international singer Nick Jonas back in 2018 has now changed her name on Instagram and Twitter profiles to only Priyanka.

The rumour mills are speculating a separation in the offing, Priyanka Chopra’s mother has broken the silence over the ongoing social media storm.

Madhu Chopra, mother of the Matrix 4 star, rubbished the rumours going around while talking to a leading TV news channel. She reportedly said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka Chopra got hitched to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur back in 2018.

On workfront, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Matrix 4 and Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Nick Jonas recently concluded his music tour called Remember This.