Tovino Thomas says Salman Khan is an inspiration for body building and humility

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who was most recently seen in Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup', is thoroughly impressed by the humility of Bollywood star Salman Khan whom he met recently.



Taking to Instagram, Tovino on Wednesday said, "Been an inspiration when it comes to building a commendable physique even before I started out my film career. But what amused me, meeting you Sir, is how you stay grounded, inspite of being one of India's biggest superstars. So you are an inspiration when it comes to humility as well, for me now!"

The actor went on to say that he was extremely happy at having spent some quality time with Salman and has thanked an individual, identified as Dr Shajir, for having made the meeting possible.

Tovino Thomas's next Malayalam film will be 'Minnal Murali' directed by Basil Joseph. The film, which is about a superhero, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 24.