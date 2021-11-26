Samantha Ruth Prabhu roped in for Downton Abbey director’s next, to play bisexual Tamil woman

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a roll. After making a buzz with her web series and getting recognition at a national level, the actress is all set for an international debut.

Samantha has been roped up for Downton Abbey director, Philip John's next. The actress took her Instagram page and confirmed the news.

She is said to have auditioned for the role and had a discussion with Philip and his team regarding the project to be helmed by him.

The film will adapted from acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari’s novel, 'The Arrangements of Love'. According to Variety, Samantha will be seen playing the role of a 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

Sharing a photo with the critically acclaimed director, Samantha wrote, "A whole new world.. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness….

I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey’ ♥️ Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!" (sic.)

Reportedly, the shoot will commence early next year in the UK, USA and India.

The actress recently attended the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and grabbed all attention.

Samantha was the first South Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at the event. Samantha was last seen in directors Raj and DK's 'The Family Man 2'. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It has been more than a year since the actress had a theatrical release.