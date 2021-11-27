Janhvi Kapoor wraps up 'Mili', pens note of gratitude for Helen director Mathukutty Xavier

Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of her film Mili, produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film with Boney and Helen makers Mathukutty Xavier and Noble Babu.

It needs to be mentioned that Mili is the official Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

Opening about working with her father for the first time, Janhvi wrote, “It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

Addressing the director Mathukutty Xavier and others, she added, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. thank you for this journey.”

The Malayalam version starred Anna Ben, Noble Babu and Lal in lead roles. The film, helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, bagged the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Feature. It also won Best Make-up Artist both among National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award.