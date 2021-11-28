'Keni - The Otherkin' bags 'Best Short Film' award at International Film Festival of Shimla

Malayalam short film 'Keni - The Otherkin' won the 'Best Short Film' award at the International Film Festival of Shimla on Sunday.

The film written and directed by Sajesh Mohan had earlier won a host of other awards, notably the 'Best Drama' prize at the Vienna International Film Awards 2021 in April.

Keni - The Otherkin is also a recipient of the Best Short Film - India (August) award in the Indo French International Film Festival (IFIFF) 2021 and the Outstanding Achievement Award at the World Film Carnival (WFC), Singapore and Madras Independent Film Festival (MIFF). Anish P Tom won the Best SFX award at MIFF for the audiography of 'Keni - The Otherkin'.

Keni also won 'Honourable Mention' at the Mumbai 9th Indian Cine Film Festival-21 and received a 'Special Mention' at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2021.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was the chief guest at the award function in Shimla. The panel of jury included national award jury member Pampally.

Padmakumar Kochukuttan and Dr Jeena Shaji are in the lead roles in the movie produced by the latter under the banner of First Show Films Productions.

Director Sajesh, a lead producer at Onmanorama has dealt with patriarchy and mental health issues in the 10-minute film. The politics of gender and various manifestations of depression gives the film a fresh stimulus.

Abhilash Balachandran has edited the film, the music for which was done by Veetraag and Sangeeth Pavithran while Nandagopan P handled the sync sound. Basil Shaji is the associate director, and Toni George is the cinematographer of Keni.