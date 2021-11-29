Here's when 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is releasing in India

PTI
Published: November 29, 2021 03:26 PM IST Updated: November 29, 2021 04:53 PM IST

New Delhi: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the new Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of its release in the US.

"We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man  & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," tweeted Sony Pictures India.

In the film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

RELATED ARTICLES

The film will also feature appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout