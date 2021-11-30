Why 'Chhorii' could be a game-changer for horror genre in Bollywood

The best movie nights are horror movie nights. The scare jumps, unexpected twists, and turns make horror movies the apt choice for a perfect weekend. So, get your bucket of popcorn and your best buddy as Amazon Prime Video releases its original movie, Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, the movie has opened to rave reviews and immense love from netizens. Packed with chills, thrills, suspense, and some powerful performances, Chhorii is the perfect dose of entertainment and horror to consume right away. Here we list down the reasons why we think this Bollywood film could be a game-changer for horror thrillers:

> It’s a genre-defining film

Chhorii defines a new genre of Horror in India. With its impressive cinematography and haunting background score, the movie evokes genuine scares and help the film to match the global standard of horror.

> Power-packed performances

The cast of Chhorii put up a great show and gave some solid power-packed performances. Nushrratt Bharuccha as the main protagonist of the film delivers her career-best performance playing the role of Sakshi where her quest takes viewers on a journey that has got horror, thrills, and chills — all in equal portions. Mita Vashishta plays the role of Bhanno Devi in the film and gives a layered performance and steals the show with her amazing acting chops.

> Gripping storyline

The storyline of Chhorii is very gripping and engages the viewers to the very end. The film touches upon the social issue of female feticide in a subtle way. With an interesting plot, Chhorii provides the perfect dose of suspense, thrill, and horror.

> Vishal Furia’s slick direction

Vishal recreated the magic of his original Marathi film Lapachhapi with its Hindi remake in Chhorii. With bigger canvas and high production quality and slick direction, Vishal took Chhorii to a next level retaining the true essence of the original film.

> Strong social message

Wrapped in a horror package is a more horrifying story about the social evel of female feticide in India. Chhorii is not just an entertainer but also a socially responsible film that sends across a strong social message.