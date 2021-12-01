Rima Kallingal's 'Chithirai Sevvaanam' to release on Dec 3, actress says playing a cop was quite a ride

Published: December 01, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Actress Rima Kallingal is gearing for the release of her upcoming film Chithirai Sevvaanam.

The film is to hit screens on December 3 on ZEE5.

While the film is about the relationship between a father and his daughter, Rima Kallingal plays a police officer in the film.

Rima, who plays a pivotal character in the film, which has Samudrakani and Pooja Kannan playing the lead, says, "Asha Nayyar - The first time playing a Police officer was quite a ride."

Taking to social media, the actress said, "When I heard I will be directed by THE stunt master Stunt Silva, I naturally expected to throw a few punches and have a few back flips. But it was a whole beautiful, emotional journey we embarked on."

It needs to be mentioned that Pooja is the sister of actress Sai Pallavi.

The film marks the directorial debut of stunt master Stunt Silva.

