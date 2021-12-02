Nayanthara dubs for 'Kaathuvaakula...', Vignesh Shivan shares special post thanking his 'Kanmani'

Actress Nayanthara on Thursday began dubbing for her eagerly awaited film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, much to the delight of her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, who also happens to be the film's director.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan posted pictures of Nayanthara in the dubbing room and in Tamil wrote, "#Kanmani Anboda Kaadhalan naan ezhudhum dialogs neeyae Dub panradhu migundha Sandhosham !!" which when translated means, "I am delighted that you my dear are yourself dubbing the dialogues that I, your dear lover, have penned."

Vignesh Shivan is a master of words and he has shown his proficiency in the short but sweet statement. Firstly, while the word 'Kanmani' can be used to address one's sweetheart, it is also Nayanthara's name in the film.

That apart, the first line of his statement is from a hugely popular hit number from the Kamal Haasan-starrer Guna. It needs to be mentioned that it took Nayanthara a decade to dub in her own voice for Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, also directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Back then, it was said that she decided to dub at the behest of director Vignesh Shivan.

Needless to say, Vignesh Shivan's post has gone viral with many loving the manner in which he has expressed his delight.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, has music by Anirudh.