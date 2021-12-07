Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil give a glimpse into their rebellious side

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2021 02:26 PM IST Updated: December 07, 2021 03:19 PM IST

After a few hours of delay, the makers of 'Pushpa - The Rise' finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer.
The 2 minutes and 28 seconds long trailer opens with the struggle between the natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and those who smuggle it overseas.

The video showcases the rebellious side of Allu Arjun's character Pushparaj and reveals Fahadh Faasil in the end who is heard saying, 'When the party, Pushpa', adding the punch to the trailer.

The film also stars actress Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj's love interest.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

