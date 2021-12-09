Kunchacko Boban paired opposite Rajisha Vijayan in Ajai Vasudev's next

Director Ajai Vasudev has announced his next film. His upcoming film titled 'Pakalam Paathiraavum' will see actor Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film will also see 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' actor Manoj KU, Seetha, and Jai Bhim-fame Tamizh too.

The film was officially launched with a puja ceremony held at Vagamon and the director himself took to Facebook to share the news.

It needs to be mentioned that this is Ajai’s fourth film after Rajadhiraja, Masterpiece, and Shylock. Interestingly, this film will see him associating with other stars as he opted to go with a film that does not have Mammootty in the lead. All other three films had Mammootty in the lead.

The screenplay of the film is done by Nishad Koya. Faiz Siddik of Operation Java fame is the cinematographer while Riyas K Badhar is the editor. The film will have music by Stephen Devassy.

Gokulam Gopalan is bankrolling it under the banner of Gokulam Films along with VC Praveen and Baiju Gopalan.