Rahman to make Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganpath

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2021 11:54 AM IST Updated: December 09, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Actor Rahman is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the movie Ganpath, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is said to have two parts and will see Rahman in both films.
The actor is said to have undergone training in the language, done extensive script reading and makeup tests for three months, for his role in the film. The shooting is currently underway in London.

Rahman was all praise for Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He said Tiger is a star who remains humble and dedicated, and Kriti is a sweet and friendly co-star, who collaborates with him a lot during shots.

Rahman also shared that he couldn't have got a better debut in Hindi.

The film will be bankrolled by Pooja Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Rahman has a couple of films in his kitty. He is part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan duology, Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2 and Jayam Ravi's Jana Gana Mana.

