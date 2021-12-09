Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get married in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram. In the pictures, they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. The wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans.

The only clue from the high-end Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel from which the media and curious lookers-on were kept at a safe distance, were three grainy pictures of the couple and a short video.

As journalists tasked with covering the celeb wedding and fans alike scoured social media platforms, the pictures leaked online showed the bride in a red lehnga and a groom in an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property, about 120kms from Jaipur.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

Sharing the pictures of the couple, Sabyasachi said Kaif wore "a bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk, with fine tilla work and "meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet".

In a homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, Kaif's veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

Both the actors also wore jewellery from Sabyasachi.

Kaushal's silk sherwani had "intricate marori embroidery", which he teamed up with a silk kurta and churidar.