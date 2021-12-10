Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: The Family Man 2 and Scam 1992' win big

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 announced the best web-series and films on different streaming platforms. Manoj Bajpayee's ‘The Family Man 2’ and Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Scam 1992' bagging the maximum number of awards.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video registered 7 wins at the 2nd edition of the MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021.

Leading its victory tally was the new season of the popular Amazon Original The Family Man whose creators and cast were recognized across 6 categories, while Mirzapur Season 2 won the Best Series (Critics) award.

Here’s the complete list of winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2021:

Best Series, Critics – Mirzapur Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama – Samantha (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama – Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama – Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Director, Critics: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Director Series: Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992

Best Original Story, Series – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Original Screenplay, Series Award: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK (The Family Man), Suman Kumar and Suparn Varma (Scam 1992)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series Award: Saurav Dey and Sumit Purohit for Scam 1992

Best Dialogue, Series Award: Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas, Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey for Scam 1992

Best Comedy Series/Special Award: Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series Award: Geetanjali Kulkarni for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series Award: Jameel Khan for Gullak Season 2

Best Actor (Female), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Kani Kusruti for OK Computer

Best Actor (Male), Comedy Series (Critics) Award: Sunil Grover for Sunflower

Best Supporting Actor (Female), Comedy, Series Award: Sunita Rajwar for Gullak Season 2

Best Supporting Actor (Male), Comedy, Series Award: Vaibhav Raj Gupta for Gullak Season 2

Best Cinematography, Series Award: Pratham Mehta for Scam 1992

Best VFX, Series Award: Raghav Rai for Scam 1992

Best Editing, Series Awards: Sumit Purohit and Kunal Walve for Scam 1992

Best Costume Design, Series Award: Arun J. Chauhan for Scam 1992

Best Original Soundtrack, Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992

Best Production Design Award: Payal Ghose and Tarpan Shrivastava for Scam 1992

Best Background Music Series Award: Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992

Filmfare’s OTT Awards are exclusively dedicated towards celebrating the best of artistic and technical excellence across Web Originals in the OTT space.