Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding inspires Delhi Police, Check out how

events is undeniably Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding created the loudest buzz for being secretive and everyone being extremely tight-lipped about the details.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in the presence of all their loved ones on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara. And when they released wedding photos, their pics went viral.

They turned out to be the talk of town such that even Delhi Police took inspiration from the secured wedding that took place in Rajasthan and raised awareness on cybersecurity.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Delhi Police used the trending hashtag related to Katrina and Vicky's wedding and tried to spread the word about password strength and security. Sharing the tweet, the handle tweeted, "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding."

Well, Delhi Police’s tweet left netizens in splits. While some applauded the sense of humour, one even brought forth a twisted version of the original tweet saying, “Dear Delhi Police, Keep the people of Delhi safe and secure like #VicKat wedding guards.”

Meanwhile, after getting married, Vicky and Katrina left Jaipur and headed out on a private charter.