Dileep-starrer 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan' to have digital release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Dileep reprises the role of the protagonist, Keshu, an elderly man and Uvashi will be the female lead.

Dileep's upcoming film 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan' is all set for a digital release. According to unconfirmed reports, the film directed by Nadhirshah will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The film is expected to make its OTT debut on December 31. However, the makers are yet to announce a confirmed date.

Meanwhile, sources also suggest that the trailer of the movie will be released by the OTT platform.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dileep reprises the role of the protagonist, Keshu, an elderly man, while Urvashi will be the female lead.

Interestingly, the movie marks the first collaboration of Nadirshah and Dileep. Although the duo has worked together as co-stars before Nadirshah has called the shots this time and Dileep plays the lead.

'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' is scripted by award-winning screenwriter Sajeev Pazhoor. While Anil Nair cranked the lens, Nadirshah composed the music for the film. Dileep and Nadhishah are bankrolling the project under the banner of Nad Group.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout