Dileep-starrer 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan' to have digital release

Dileep's upcoming film 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan' is all set for a digital release. According to unconfirmed reports, the film directed by Nadhirshah will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The film is expected to make its OTT debut on December 31. However, the makers are yet to announce a confirmed date.

Meanwhile, sources also suggest that the trailer of the movie will be released by the OTT platform.

Dileep reprises the role of the protagonist, Keshu, an elderly man, while Urvashi will be the female lead.

Interestingly, the movie marks the first collaboration of Nadirshah and Dileep. Although the duo has worked together as co-stars before Nadirshah has called the shots this time and Dileep plays the lead.

'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' is scripted by award-winning screenwriter Sajeev Pazhoor. While Anil Nair cranked the lens, Nadirshah composed the music for the film. Dileep and Nadhishah are bankrolling the project under the banner of Nad Group.