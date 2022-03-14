Stars galore at Shaheen Siddique’s wedding reception

The star-studded wedding reception of Shaheen, son of actor Siddique had many top names from the film industry in attendance. Megastar Mammootty and superstar Mohanlal reached the venue to bless the young couple.

Celebrities like Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Navya Nair, Mamta Mohandas, Ramesh Pisharady, Biju Menon, Miya, Sathyan Anthikad, B Unnikrishnan and Antony Perumbavoor too had attended the grand wedding reception. Shaheen tied the knot with Dr. Anrutha Das, daughter of Thriuvananthapuram natives C Amala Das and Leema Das. Amrutha is currently working at the Kinder Hospital in Pathadipalam. Anand A Das and Aravind A Das are her siblings.

Shaheen made his film debut through ‘Pathemari’ directed by Salim Ahmed. He has also acted in movies like Kasaba, Take Off, Oru Kuttanadan Vlog and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. Raheen and Farheen are Shaheen’s siblings.