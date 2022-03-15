Shine Tom Chcko gets into the skin of the character even while dubbing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 15, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Shine Tom Chacko

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has been showcasing a range of characters of late. His roles in the 'Kurup', 'Veyil' and 'Bheeshma Parvam', which were released recently had earned him accolades galore.

Now, he's in the news again for his efforts to make his character perfect even in the dubbing studio. A video showing his spirited actions while dubbing for a movie has gone viral.

The dubbing was for the movie, 'Panthrandu', directed by Leo Thaddeus. Shine is seen punching in the air, lunging and heaving from side to side and so on in the video.

The video was shot furtively by the director himself and shared on Instagram.

The movie, written and directed by Leo Thaddeus has Dev Mohan, Vinayakan, Lal. Shine Tom Chacko appearing in prominent roles.

