Oscars 2022: List of winners

Here are the list of winners who have bagged the coveted Oscars in the 94th Academy Awards so far:

Best Picture: CODA

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Director: Jane Campion (Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kostur (CODA)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

Best Cinematographer: Greig Fraser (Dune)

Best Visual Effects: Gerd Nefzer, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor (Dune)

Best Sound: Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett (Dune)

Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball

Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Linda Dowds, Justin Raleigh, Stephanie Ingram (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper

Best Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)

Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsi Sipos (Dune)

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder (CODA)

Sian Heder (CODA) Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas (No Time To Die)