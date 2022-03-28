Oscars 2022: List of winners

Here are the list of winners who have bagged the coveted Oscars in the 94th Academy Awards so far:
- Best Picture: CODA
- Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)
- Best Director: Jane Campion (Power of the Dog)
- Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kostur (CODA)
- Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)
- Best Animated Feature: Encanto
- Best Cinematographer: Greig Fraser (Dune)
- Best Visual Effects: Gerd Nefzer, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor (Dune)
- Best Sound: Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett (Dune)
- Best Short Documentary: The Queen of Basketball
- Best Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Linda Dowds, Justin Raleigh, Stephanie Ingram (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)
- Best Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper
- Best Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)
- Best Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsi Sipos (Dune)
- Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
- Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder (CODA)
- Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas (No Time To Die)