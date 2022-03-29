Malayalam flick 'Vazhiye' becomes first Indian film to be selected for the Toronto Indie Horror Fest

Malayalam movie 'Vazhiye', written and directed by Wayanad-based filmmaker Nirmal Baby Varghese, has been selected to the Toronto Indie Horror Fest in Canada which is scheduled for May 10-13. The festival started in 2016 showcases independent horror movies from around the world.

'Vazhiye' is the first film to be selected for the festival from India.

Vazhiye is the first found footage movie in Malayalam. The movie has already garnered attention for the Indian debut of Hollywood music director Evan Evans. Produced by Baby Chaithanya under the banner of Casablanca Film Factory in association with Vivid Frames, the film stars newcomers Jeffin Joseph, Aswathi Anil Kumar, Varun Ravindran, Shyam Salash, Saniya Poulose, Salini Baby, Joji Tomy and Rajan.

Midhun Eravil is the cinematographer and Jeffin Joseph is the executive producer. Editing and sound designing was done by the director himself.

Director Nirmal is known for his multi-award winning Malayalam documentary film 'Thariode'.

Nirmal is currently adapting his own documentary into a feature film titled 'Thariode: The Lost City'. It stars international artists like Bill Hutchens, Luing Andrews, Alexx O'Nell, Courtney Sanello, Amelie Leroy, Brendan Byrne and legendary actor Roger Ward.