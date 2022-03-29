Streaming soon: Pada, Naradan and Veyil

Three recently released Malayalam movies that got critical acclaim - Pada, Naradan and Veyil – are set for OTT streaming. The Kunchacko Boban-starrer Pada will be streamed from March 30 while the Tovino Thomas starrer-Naradan's OTT release is on April 8 and Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil from April 15.

Pada

Written and directed by Kamal KM, the crime and drama thriller features Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan. Pada raises the seminal question of land and the displacement of indigenous communities. All the governments that have ruled the nation made laws that denied the indigenous people their way of life and often their land, protecting crony capitalist interests. The film revisits a real-life episode of dissent in the 90s, which thrust the spotlight on this issue.

Naradan

Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in main roles. Naradan pans the dramatic journey of Chandraprakash, an upcoming journalist of News Malayalam. The protagonist is a talk show host and television news anchor with a huge audience appeal. He is under pressure for doing stories that increase channel's rating from his editors and bosses. When a fellow journalist, Pradeep does a new story and lands a job at News Malayalam, Chandraprakash sheds his own moral principles and focuses on ruthlessly racing to the top.

Veyil

Directed by Sarath Menon, the film features Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The story is about Sidhu and Karthi who live with their mother. As It revolves around how, as a family, they face life and deal with all the challenges thrown at them, highlighting the complexities of relationships.

Pada, Naradan and Veyil will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video. Mohanlal-starrer Aarattu had recently hit the OTT platform after its theatrical release.