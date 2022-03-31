Who is the 'Harvey Weinstein' of Bollywood? Somy Ali hints at exposing in a post

Mumbai: Former Pakistani actress and one-time girlfriend of Salman Khan, Somy Ali, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account on Wednesday, hinting that she would expose a certain powerful Bollywood personality who abused his power and position in the industry to exploit multiple women.

Ali did not name names and tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She ran an image with the silhouettes of an indistinguishable actor and actress in what looked like a Bollywood music video of the 1990s along with the post.

She wrote in the caption: "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Ali's post has raised eyebrows and turned the spotlight on the alleged casting couch that is said to be a common feature in Bollywood. How this pans out remains a subject of speculation.

The former Pakistani actress had starred in Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998. She later turned an activist and presently works for women's rights and the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears, a Miami- based non-profit organisation that provides assistance to victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.