Alia Bhatt brushes aside rumours of her being unhappy with 'RRR' team

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to have deleted 'RRR' related Instagram posts after the movie's release, reacted with a lengthy note.

On Thursday, Alia finally broke her silence on the matter, as she stated, the rumours about her being upset with the 'RRR' team are absolutely baseless.

"In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my 'RRR' posts because I'm upset with the team."

"I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," Alia added.

Alia Bhatt's post further reads, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of 'RRR'. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film".

Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Sita in 'RRR', which marked the debut of the 'Highway' actress in south Indian movies.