Alia Bhatt brushes aside rumours of her being unhappy with 'RRR' team

IANS
Published: April 01, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Alia Bhatt clarifies in an Instagram post why she deleted old videos from her social media handle. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to have deleted 'RRR' related Instagram posts after the movie's release, reacted with a lengthy note.

On Thursday, Alia finally broke her silence on the matter, as she stated, the rumours about her being upset with the 'RRR' team are absolutely baseless.

"In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my 'RRR' posts because I'm upset with the team."

RELATED ARTICLES

"I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," Alia added.

Alia Bhatt's post further reads, "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of 'RRR'. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film".

Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Sita in 'RRR', which marked the debut of the 'Highway' actress in south Indian movies.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout