Edavela Babu recalls wife of actor Jagadish Dr. Rema as an awesome personality

Actor Edavela Babu is heartbroken at the sudden demise of Dr. Rema, the wife of popular actor Jagadish. He says that she was like a beloved elder sister to him. The actor recalled that Dr. Rema had been his uncle’s student too. He said that she used to give him the same love and respect that she gave his uncle. Speaking to Manorama Online, the actor grieved that he and his colleagues had lost a great system of support.

“Dr. Rema was the former head of the forensic department in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. More than just being actor Jagadish’s wife, I shared a close personal relationship with Rema chechi. My uncle too was a forensic surgeon and Rema was his favorite student. I always used to call her whenever I wanted help. She too had a special bonding with me as I was her teacher’s nephew. She was an excellent doctor and had an awesome personality.

She would always be there to help me or my colleagues. When Kalabhavan Mani died, the post mortem had to be done at the medical colleges in Thrissur or Alappuzha. I immediately called Rema chechi for help. It was she who did everything to arrange the post mortem at Thrissur itself. She had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for six years. She was bedridden for the last one and half years. She could survive these difficult times only because of her strong resolve. It was she who gave courage to Jagadish chettan too. All of us are devastated by the sudden demise of Rema chechi. I pray to God that Jagadish chettan and their children have the strength to bear the pain of chechi’s demise,” said Edavela Babu.