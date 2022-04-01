Films premiering on OTT as part of natural evolution of cinema: Prithviraj

Banning actors and making new laws are not going to rein in the natural evolution of cinema, said actor Prithviraj.

His statement came in response to the recent attitude of the theatre owners' association, FEUOK, towards film artists foraying into the OTT platform.

"There will be more films premiering on the OTT and channels. People think that movies turned to OTT because of Covid. But the fact is this was an impending development only advanced a bit earlier by the pandemic," he said.

The actor said he didn't believe that the advent of something would stall the progress of something else and that everything would co-exist here.

“I had said in an interview about the trend of movies premeiring on OTT and channels way before we even heard of Covid Pandemic,” Prithviraj said in an exclusive interview to Manorama News.