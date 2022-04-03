Yuvan Shankar Raja releases teaser of Prakash Raj starrer web series 'Anantham'

Chennai: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has released the teaser of 'Anantham', a web series directed by Priya V, a former associate of filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and starring actor Prakash Raj in the lead.

The eight-episode web series is to premiere on ZEE5 on April 22.

Taking to Twitter to release the teaser, Yuvan said, "What if your house had a voice? Lend your ears to 'Anantham'. Premieres on April 22! Best wishes to the entire team."

The tight stitched series will be an amalgamation of emotional, entertaining, and engrossing moments as it delves into the lives of individuals residing in a particular house from 1964 to 2015.

The story begins with an estranged son, who revisits his ancestral home named 'Anantham', and goes on a journey down memory lane to find the stories of the wonder, betrayal, success, love, laughter, horror and courage of the different families and the people who lived in 'Anantham'.

Actor Prakash Raj plays the titular role in this series, and the others in the star cast include Aravinth Sundar, Sampath, Vivek Prassana, Vinoth Kishan, and John Vijay, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyuktha, Anjali Rao, and Mirnaa Menon.