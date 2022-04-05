Meet 56-year-old Anila, the cover girl of Balarama's first edition

There she is! The little girl smelling a rose on the cover page of the first edition of Balarama. Meet 56-year-old Anila Baby John, a resident of Kaloor who lives at Green city Orchid flat.

She is the daughter of Kottayam Karapuzha Kanjiraparambil Thomas Raju and Daisy. She also has a twin sister. The photographer was AK John.

Her mother had already informed her about the republishing of her Balarama cover photo in the Sunday edition of the newspaper. Her uncle KT John was the Printing division head of Malayala Manorama for the last 56 years. His son, Thomas Raju used to work at MRF.

When the twin sisters married twin brothers, Manorama published it as a news item. Anila got married to Jose (Karthikapalli Pushpavilasam) and her twin Anitha married his brother Benny.

When both brothers went to Bahrain to work, some English and Arab newspapers had also made their unusual match into a news item. The twin sisters had also appeared in films like ‘Thrisandhya’ and ‘Sandhyakenthinu Sindooram.’