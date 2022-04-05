Indian-origin musicians make waves at Grammys, win awards

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Combo image of music composer Ricky Kej with Stewart Copeland (L) and violinist Manoj George

It was a moment of pride for India at the Grammys as two Indian-origin musicians took home the prestigious awards for their work on Monday.

US-born music composer Ricky Kej, who is known for his international collaborations and music promoting environmental sustainability, shared the Grammys with Stewart Copeland for 'Divine Tides' which was nominated as the 'Best New Age Album'.

The album features artists from across the globe. The award is Bangalore native Kej's second after 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015.

RELATED ARTICLES

New York-based Falguni Shah, won the Best Children's Music Album for her work 'A Colourful World'. Most of her songs are a blend of ancient classical melodies and western contemporary music. The singer who has roots in Mumbai, is known by her stage name 'Falu'.

Meanwhile, violinist and music conductor Manoj George, from Thrissur, who is also a strings arranger, worked with Ricky Kej in both the award-winning albums. Manoj is the son of George Chittilapilli and Rosy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both the musicians in two separate tweets.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout