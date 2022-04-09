Wielding a knife, Surabhi Lakshmi means business in 'Kuri' second-look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2022 05:06 PM IST Updated: April 09, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Surabhi Lakshmi as Betsy in 'Kuri'

'Kuri' directed by K R Praveen promises to be a family thriller, especially if one goes by the second look poster released by its makers.

Surabhi Lakshmi, who was last seen in 'Kurup', will play Betsy in the movie. There is a hint of mystery and suspense as we can see a determined Betsy holding a knife inside the kitchen.

The movie is bankrolled by Kokers Media Entertainments. The character of Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who has delivered some impressive performances in the past, was unveiled earlier. He plays Dileep Kumar and will essay the role of a cop for the first time in his career.

Aditi Ravi, Vishnu Govindan, Vinod Thomas, Sagar Surya, Pramod Veliyanad, and Chali Pala will also play pivotal roles.

Cinematography is by Santhosh C Pillai, while editing is done by Rashin Ahmed. Vinu Thomas has composed the music for songs written by B K Hari Narayanan. Project design is by Nobel Jacob while Rajeev Kovilakam is the art director.

