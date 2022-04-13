Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob's big budget movie ropes in Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi is joining hands with Malayalam film director Jibu Jacob for a big-budget movie. The film, bankrolled by Thomas Thiruvalla Productions and Confident Group, is said to be one of the biggest projects in actor Suresh Gopi's career.

According to the reports, the preliminary works on the project have already begun. Saiju Kurup, Harish Kanaran, Poonam Bajwa, among others also appear in prominent roles in the movie. The movie will be Suresh Gopi's 253rd movie.

The makers will be releasing the details soon. The film is Jibu Jacob's latest outing after movies like Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Aadyarathri and Ellam Sariyakum.