Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob's big budget movie ropes in Suresh Gopi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Suresh Gopi is joining hands with Malayalam film director Jibu Jacob for a big-budget movie. The film, bankrolled by Thomas Thiruvalla Productions and Confident Group, is said to be one of the biggest projects in actor Suresh Gopi's career.

According to the reports, the preliminary works on the project have already begun. Saiju Kurup, Harish Kanaran, Poonam Bajwa, among others also appear in prominent roles in the movie. The movie will be Suresh Gopi's 253rd movie.

The makers will be releasing the details soon. The film is Jibu Jacob's latest outing after movies like Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Aadyarathri and Ellam Sariyakum. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout