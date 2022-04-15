Trailer of Sathyan Anthikad film 'Makal' shares glimpses of intense family drama

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad seems to have set his combination right yet again. His upcoming movie 'Makal' starring Jayaram, Meera Jasmine and Devika Sanjay in the lead could be an intense family drama revolving around a gulf returnee.

The trailer weaves together bits and pieces of a few scenes depicting the premise and the plot.

Meera Jasmine and Jayaram are sharing the screen space after a gap of seven years. Meanwhile. Jayaram and director Sathyan Anthikad are coming together after 11 years for this film.

Innocent, Sreenivasan, Sreelatha, Siddique. Althaf, Naslin, among others are prominent supporting actors in the movie. While the camera is handled by S Kumar, Vishnu Vijay composes the music. Manu Jagath is the production designer and Sameera Saneesh designs the costumes.

Central Pictures takes the movie to the theatres from April 29 onwards.