Teaser of 'Ante Sundariniki' starring Nazriya, Nani to be released on April 20

Fans of Mollywood actress Nazriya are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star in her first Telugu film 'Ante Sundariniki' opposite actor Nani. Prior to releasing the official teaser on April 20, the makers of the movie have given us a sneak peak at the two characters tying the knot in Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Nazriya plays Leela, a Christian girl while Nani is Sundar, a Brahmin boy. Both the actors are looking radiant in the wedding wear. While Nazriya steals our hearts in a beautiful gown, Nani looks dapper in a tuxedo. The traditional sari and mundu looks in the Hindu wedding are also amazing.

The movie, directed by Vivek Athreya is bankrolled by Mythri Movie. The first song of the movie scored by Vivek Sagar is a superhit. Earlier, the 'homam' video released by the makers had also generated a lot of buzz. The movie will hit theatres on June 10. Its Malayalam version titled 'Aha Sundara' will be released on the same day along with its Tamil version. Niketh Bommi has handled the cinematography, while Raviteja Girijala is the editor for the film Actors Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas and others will also be seen in the movie.