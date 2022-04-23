Legendary screenwriter John Paul's top five favourite movies

Legendary movie scriptwriter John Paul, who passed away in Kochi on Saturday, considered five Malayalam films as his favourites. "This selection is based solely on my personal tastes and preferences," John Paul had said after revealing the list.

Here are the films and John Paul's reasons for choosing them:

Bhargavi Nilayam (1964)

"This was a film I watched during my teenage days. Since then, 'Bhargavi Nilayam' provided the foundation for my romantic dreams. In fact, the movie prepared my adolescent mind for love."

Ezhu Rathrikal (1968)

"Even though 'Chemmeen' is celebrated as Ramu Kariat's masterpiece, I liked his 'Ezhu Rathrikal' more. This is because several scenes in the movie accurately caricaturizes the rough aspects of life."

Olavum Theeravum (1960)

"Malayalis enjoyed a real cinematic experience for the first time with 'Olavum Theeravum.' The movie was indeed a revelation for us. It showed Malayalis how a film could communicate with the audience using its own idiom."

Swapnadanam (1976)

"K G George's 'Swapanadanam' was probably the first psychoanalysis-based thriller produced in India. The film left viewers awestruck when it was released. Even years later, 'Swapnadanam' continues to amaze the audience."

Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvattom (1987)

"The film has elements of my parent's lives, my life and also that of my daughter. I hold the movie dear as I can feel the emotions of each and every character in it."