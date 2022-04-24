I firmly believed that I will not be alive to hear about John Paul’s death as I thought I will die before him. When John tried to console me when I had cancer eight years ago, I told John that I will die before him. Even when I heard that he was ill, I didn’t believe he would die. Unfortunately, I had to hear that news.

John Paul has been there with me right from the beginning of my film career. Once David Kachapally and I decided to produce a film directed by Mohan. The writer was there at the Trissur bus stand and it was my duty to pick him up. Mohan had correctly described him to me. But within minutes after meeting him, we felt like we knew each other for a long time.

That meeting resulted in ‘Vida Parayum Munpe.’ Then we produced Bharathan’s ‘Ormmakkayi.’ It was John who told me to do the role of a Church verger in ‘Kathodu Kathoram.’ In life, we will meet certain people whom we want to emulate. John Paul was one such man.