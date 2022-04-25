Now, 'Summer in Bethlehem' to get a sequel: Manju Warrier plays Abhirami?

The 1998 superhit movie 'Summer in Bethlehem', considered to be one of the most rewatchable movies in Malayalam' is all set to get a sequel. The makers of the movie announced the project recently.

'Summer in Bethlehem', directed by Sibi Malayil, had starred Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi and Jayaram in the lead. The sequel, according to Siyad Kokker, who had bankrolled the 1998 movie, will once again feature Manju Warrier, who will play a major role in the project. Whether Manju will reprise her role as Abhirami, the granddaughter of colonel C R Menon who marries Dennis, though she was in love with Niranjan, played by Mohanlal, is yet to be known. Who else will be involved in the project is also not clear.

Even 24 years after its launch, the story of a bunch of cousins who visit a sprawling estate known as Bethlehem Estates owned by Dennis, played by Suresh Gopi is still fresh in the minds of the viewers. The sequel will once again be bankrolled by Siyad Kokker.

“Manju Warrier is like family to me. However, I have been able to work with her only for one film. I wish to work with her again. She will be playing one of the major roles in the sequel,” he announced at the audio launch of upcoming movie 'Meri Aavas Suno', starring Manju Warrier and Jayasurya.