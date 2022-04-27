'Jana Gana Mana' starring Prithviraj, Suraj: High-voltage reels on the cards?

Ever since 'Jana Gana Mana' was announced, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. Apart from its nationalistic title, the high-intensity trailer featuring a bomb scene inside a government office had triggered plenty of reactions from the audience.

Adding to the intrigue was the fact that the scene was shot live and in a single take with no VFX effect. What makes the movie, which will hit theatres on April 28, more exciting is that the makers have already announced a sequel to the movie.

So, if the audience expects a bomb blast scene in the movie, it is highly likely that they will end up disappointed. What if this part will be featured only in the sequel? We never know. Flashbacks are expected to drive the first part of the movie.

As the film is directed by Dijo Jose Anthony whose debut 'Queen' was a pure thriller, the audience expects nothing less. Also, the hype is justified considering this is Prithviraj's first theatrical release in two years, after Covid struck. His last movie, 'Bro Daddy', had been released only on OTT platforms.

'Jana Gana Mana' will also be Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest collaboration with Prithviraj, after the duo were seen together in 'Driving License', which was a runaway hit. Mamta Mohandas will also play a prominent role in the movie.

As is evident from the title, the movie is slated to have nationalistic contours. Apart from Malayalam, the characters will speak in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English as they are from different states. Actor Shari, who played Sophie in 'Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal', Sri Divya and Dhruvan also part of the film.

The cinematography of the movie is by Sandeep Elamon while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. Sreejith Sarang is the editor of the film.