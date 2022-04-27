'KGF 2' impact: Pushpa 2 shoot stalled temporarily for rework on script

Even as the 'KGF 2 juggernaut' continues to crumble records the Yash starrer has unleashed its impact on the upcoming big-scale movie 'Pushpa: The Rise 2'. The makers of Pushpa 2 temporarily halted the shoot of the movie to rework the script to the movie above the action thriller created by Prashant Neel.

The first part of the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a phenomenal success across various Indian languages apart from Hindi. The songs and the dance moves of the movie have crossed even Indian borders.

Director Sukumar hit upon the idea of rethinking on the script of the movie, which is made on an exceptionally heavy budget, in the light of the huge success of KGF2. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is heard of planning to do some other project during the recess.

'Pusha: The rise' tells the story of Pushparaj who is engaged in smuggling red sanders from the deep forests in Andhra Pradesh. The movie, which collected Rs 200 crore in Hindi alone was a huge box office success. Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others play prominent roles in the film.

Allu Arjun has given 100 days for the movie. According to movie buffs, the unbridled race of KGF2 has given makers of several upcoming big-budget movies a heads up to think different.