Mumbai: A statement by actor Kiccha Sudeep on the Hindi language in the context of films made in India and the exchange of tweets between actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep over it has stirred the language row once again.

Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his film 'Runway 34', publicly replied to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's opinion on Hindi not being the national language of India, on Wednesday.

The, 'Singham' actor took to his Twitter and tagged Sudeep as he tweeted, "Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."

Sudeep had earlier made a comment at the film launch of 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever'. When probed about a Kannada film becoming a pan-Indian hit, Sudeep told media, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere."

Actor Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday clarified to actor Ajay Devgn that the statement he made with regard to Hindi was in a totally different context to the one that Ajay Devgn had understood.

Sudeep, taking to Twitter and quoting Ajay Devgn's Hindi tweet, clarified, saying, "Hello Ajay Devgn sir. The context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably, will emphasis(e) on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir?

"I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he said.

"And sir Ajay Devgn, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That's only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what the situation would be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don't we too belong to India sir (?)"

Ajay Devgn responded by saying, "Hi Kiccha Sudeep, You are a friend. Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

Sudeep too responded to this tweet saying, "Translation and interpretations are perspectives sir. That's the reason not reacting without knowing the complete matter, matters. I don't blame you Ajay Devgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if I had received a tweet from you for a creative reason. Love and Regards."

Ajay was recently seen in a cameo appearance in superstar director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'RRR' along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was a pan-India release, was dubbed in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the Twitter exchange between Ajay Devgn and actor Sudeep, said Hindi was never and will never be India's National Language.

The topic of Hindi language spiralled into a heated debate after Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that, people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not in English.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi. Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country. When citizens of States who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India,” the Ministry of Home Affairs had quoted him as having said at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee.