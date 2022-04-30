CBI 5: The Brain starring Mammootty could be a stylish investigation thriller

The CBI series written by S N Swamy, directed by K Madhu and starring Mmmootty, is the longest in Malayalam film history. Every time, the project has evoked an uncanny charm and maintained a class of its own. It's no different this time.

However, a lot has changed since the last CBI movie. 'CBI 5: The Brain', is made after almost 17 years (the previous franchise Nerariyan CBI was released in 2005), amid a lot of altered scenarios and that itself catapults the curiosity many folds apart from the suspense of the investigation thriller.

Mammooty, the actor who hasn't grown old or maybe he looks a tad younger, is the main attraction after his style and form in recent films, especially the blockbuster 'Bheeshma Parvam', were hot topics. As a more experienced Sethurama Iyer, SP, CBI, Mammootty with all the mannerisms and style, is sure to generate loud applause in the theatres.

The return of the living comedy legend Jagathy Sreekumar to the silver screen after the accident he survived in 2012 is yet another highlight of the movie.

The filmmakers seem to have got attracted to the fact that though people don't generally cosy up to the police in real life much, they love the uniformed men on screen and their heroics. The success of the umpteen number of crime and investigation stories prove it. CBI 5 could be a gripping movie paving a twist at every curve of the course and a thrilling climax.

Mammooty as Sethurama Iyer in CBI-The Brain

The ensemble cast in supportive roles including Mukesh as Chacko, Inspector of Police, C.B.I.; Jagathy as Vikram, Dy.S.P. (Retd.), C.B.I.; Saikumar as Dy.S.P. Sathyadas; Renji Panicker as Balagopal, Inspector, C.B.I.; Anoop Menon as I.G. Unnithan Nair IPS; Dileesh Pothan as Chief Minister Giridharan Kuttiyadi; Asha Sharath as Adv. Deepa Sreekumar; Kaniha as Haseena; Ansiba Hassan as Jyothi, a C.B.I. officer trainee; Malavika Menon as Smitha, W.C.P.O., Kerala Police; Idavela Babu as Zachariah; Ramesh Pisharody as Kishore, Sub Inspector, C.B.I.; Prasanth Alexander as Mathews, A.S.I., C.B.I.; Kottayam Ramesh as Zulfikar Haji are also promising.