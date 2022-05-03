Mammootty's role in 'Rorschach' sets social media abuzz, has shades of DC Comics anti-hero?

Actor Mammootty has never shied away from experimenting with his looks in movies. Just before we could have enough of his age-defying stylish look in 'Bheeshma Parvam', he is back again to amaze us. This time, he has set social media abuzz with his latest look in 'Rorschach', an upcoming movie helmed by Nissam Basheer.

In the poster of the movie that was released by the superstar himself, Mammootty can be seen staring right at the audience with a blood-smeared head gear covering his face. The entire scene, including Mammootty's posture, is unnerving.

Many took to social media to share their excitement and curiosity about the character and the film. “Reminded of 'Rorschach' character created by DC Comics. Would be thrilling if Mammooty's character had the same sociopathic side,” wrote an instagram follower.

The title hints that the movie may be a psychological thriller. Rorschach tests, named after Swiss phsycologist Hermann Rorschach, had initially been performed in the 1960s to examine a person's personality traits. The test involves the subject's perception of inkblots and are recorded. The thought process of the individual is then analysed using psychological interpretation and complex algorithms.

The movie is bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany. Sameer Abdul has penned the script. Actor Grace Antony will also be seen in a prominent role in this movie. The shooting of the film is currently progressing.

Nissam Basheer had debuted as a director through 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha' starring Asif Ali and Veena Nandakumar.