Poster of upcoming Tovino Thomas film Anveshippin Kandethum released

The poster of the movie 'Anveshippin Kandethum' directed by Darwin Kuriakose and starring Tovino Thomas has been released. The project is the second movie produced by Theatre of Dreams.

The poster features the lead character of the film SI Ananth Narayanan played by actor Tovino Thomas. The movie will go on the floors in September.

The film is scripted by Jinu V Abraham and the camera is handled by Gireesh Gangadharan. Shyju Sreedhar does the editing and the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.