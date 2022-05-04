Mumbai: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is going full steam with preparation for three action films that require him to achieve peak fitness and the physique to match his roles.

Speaking about his prep, Tiger confides, "I'm currently preparing for a very challenging and interesting schedule planned for 'Ganapath'. It needs me to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which I'm currently training."

He further adds, "Post that, we get into the prep for 'Rambo', which is very different from what is being done in 'Ganapath'. And then, I will get into 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay sir, and I'm really looking forward to it."

With three movie projects in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following.