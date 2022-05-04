Tiger Shroff gives a sneak peek at prep for his upcoming films

IANS
Published: May 04, 2022 04:21 PM IST Updated: May 04, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Tiger Shroff. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is going full steam with preparation for three action films that require him to achieve peak fitness and the physique to match his roles.

Speaking about his prep, Tiger confides, "I'm currently preparing for a very challenging and interesting schedule planned for 'Ganapath'. It needs me to get into a certain kind of physicality, for which I'm currently training."

He further adds, "Post that, we get into the prep for 'Rambo', which is very different from what is being done in 'Ganapath'. And then, I will get into 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay sir, and I'm really looking forward to it."

RELATED ARTICLES

With three movie projects in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff is all set to charm the audience. Known for his charming smile and amazing dance moves, Tiger has a great fan following.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout