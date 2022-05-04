Tovino, Kalyani look hip in this Arabic-Malayalam number from 'Thallumaala'

Ever since her arrival onscreen, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has been pulling at our heartstrings with her cute looks and amazing talent. Now, the actor, along with Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas have lit up the screens with a groovy and peppy number from the upcoming movie 'Thallumaala'.

The song Kannil Pettolle, which was released the other day, has generated nearly two million views, with many praising the makers for its vibe. The costumes by Mashar Hamsa are also drawing praise.

Kalyani Priyadarshan in 'Kannil Pettolle' song. Photo: YouTube

Tovino, who was seen in a completely different avatar in superhit movie 'Minnal Murali', can be seen dancing and pulling off the groovy number with ease. It's probably the first time that the actor is doing drift moves onscreen. Kalyani nailed the song too with her super-stylish costumes and attitude. The lyrics of the song have been composed both in Arabic, Malayalam and English.

The movie took 102 days to shoot.The song seems to have been completely shot in Dubai. Horse racing on the streets and loop formation with racing cars in the desert adds to all the action in the song. Major portions of the movie were however shot in Thalassery, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Khalid Rahman who has directed 'Anuraga Karikkinvellam', 'Unda' and 'Luv', has helmed the movie. 'Thallumaala' is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay and sung by him and singer Irfana Hameed. Mu Ri has written the Arabic and Malayalam lyrics for the song. The choreography is by Shobi Paulraj.