Distributor of Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' nets Rs 10 cr overseas deal

Mumbai: Kannada star, Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' directed by Anup Bhandari is the latest pan-India movie project that is creating a buzz.

The 3D mystery thriller movie's overseas market distribution has been acquired by 'One Twenty 8 media' at a record price. According to sources, it is for the first time that a Kannada film has received such a huge price much before its release.

The movie's producer Jack Manjunath said "I've always maintained that the content of the film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world and this deal is a testament to it. Extremely happy about the purchase and will announce the remaining details at the earliest. It is the highest for a Kannada film and on par with the other South Indian Languages", he added.

Meanwhile, movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Vikrant Rona sells its international distribution rights for USD 1.3 Million (10 cr INR) high for a Kannada film! The globe can't wait for this mega canvas action mystery thriller."

'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. Starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.