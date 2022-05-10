Actor Mammootty urges viewers to watch his first direct OTT release 'Puzhu'

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 10, 2022 04:21 PM IST
The poster of 'Puzhu' set to release on May 13

Debutant director Ratheena PT's much anticipated movie 'Puzhu' is all set to release on SonyLiv in three days. Now, actor Mammooty who will be seen in a negative shade in the movie has urged viewers to watch the film, during a promotional video which was released on social media.

This will be the actor's first direct OTT release, unlike actor Mohanlal whose movies like 'Bro Daddy' and 'Marakkar: Arabikaddalinte Simham' had OTT releases.

The veteran was last seen in K Madhu's 'CBI 5: The Brain' in which he played the famous investigation officer Sethurama Iyer.

His performance as Michael in superhit 'Bheeshma Parvam' directed by Amal Neerad was also highly appreciated, with many commenting about his ability to look youthful despite his age. Both the films released in theatres worldwide.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will also play a major role in the movie. The makers of 'Puzhu' have managed to build anticipation in viewers who have watched the movie's recently released trailer.

