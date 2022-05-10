Sunny Deol to reprise Joju’s role in the Hindi remake of 'Joseph'

M Padmakumar is all set to remake his own superhit film ‘Joseph’ in Hindi. Headlining Sunny Deol and Bengali actress Tanushree Chakravarthy, the yet-to-be-named film is currently being filmed in Rajasthan, Jaipur and Udaipur. The Tamil remake of 'Joseph' released on May 6. M Padmakumar shares his Bollywood experience with Manorama online.

Director M Padmakumar

How did your Bollywood debut happen?

It was the success of 'Joseph' that paved the way for my Bollywood debut. It was the emotional thriller track of the film that excited production houses from other languages prompting them to ask for the rights. And the Tamil and Hindi producers wanted me to remake the film. That’s how I made the Tamil film ‘Visithiran', produced by Tamil director Bala. Shamna Kasim and RK Suresh are the main leads. We started the Bollywood film after finishing the Tamil film.

The crew of the Hindi film...

All are from Bollywood. Thankfully Santhosh Thundiyil who hails from Kerala is the cinematographer.

Are there any changes in the Hindi one?

There are no big changes in the story, but we are of course tweaking the terrain to suit the Hindi audience. It will be more colourful and of course, there will be more songs.

In Malayalam‘Patham Valavu’ which was started before the Covid is releasing on May 13. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith, Aditi Ravi and Swasika are the main actors. Ranjin Rajan is the music composer of this family thriller.