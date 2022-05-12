'Vellam' fame director Prajesh Sen's next film 'Meri Awas Suno,' starring Jayasurya and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, will hit theatres on May 13, Friday.

The film has Jayasurya playing the role of a radio jockey for the first time and Manju Warrier essays the character of a bold doctor-turned social worker. This is the third time that Prajesh is teaming up with Jayasurya for a directorial and so, the actor's fans are also quite excited.

Manju Warrier and Jayasurya are coming together for a film for the first time through this project, and those who love their performances have been waiting for this on-screen partnership.

When the film hits screens, fans will definitely be curious to see how their chemistry works out, as both are known for their incredible acting chops and comic timing. We hear that Manju's character Dr Reshmi Padath is a speech therapist in the film. Will this movie also deal with speech impediments and their challenges, after the Jayasurya film 'Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam?'



Both 'Captain' and 'Vellam,' which had Prajesh directing Jayasurya, had won many awards and critical acclaim. Prajesh debuted as a filmmaker through the 2017 film 'Captain,' a sports drama based on Kerala footballer V P Sathyan's life.

The movie, which was touted as the first-ever sports biopic in Mollywood, won Jayasurya a Best Actor award, too, at the Kerala State Film Awards. The director's next film 'Vellam,' which was about an alcohol addict, had also won Jayasurya the coveted award, yet again. When this team comes together again, Malayalam industry has enough reasons to expect yet another unique, moving story in the novel backdrop of a radio station, considering that Prajesh himself has worked as a journalist in the All India Radio, before he turned into a filmmaker.

A few of the songs from the film were already released in the previous weeks, and they have been winning quite a bit of attention from music lovers ever since they are out. 'Pranayamennoru Vakku' sung by Filmfare Award-winning singer Anne Amie and lyricist B K Harinarayanan, and composed by M Jayachandran is one among them.

The lyric videos of the songs Kattathoru and Eeran Nila were also widely shared online and their on-screen picturisation would definitely excite M-Town's music aficionados. Actor-singer Krishnachandran, who had sung the hit yesteryear track 'Vellichillum Vithari,' has rendered it again for 'Meri Awas Suno.' How will the song be visualised for the new-age audience? One has to wait and watch!